Juvenile arrested after fight over Netflix password

PROSSER, WA - One woman is sitting in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center after getting in a fight with her sister about a Netflix password.

Police responded to a domestic violence assault call on Nunn Road after they got reports of two sisters in a physical fight. Officers arrested a juvenile at the scene for Domestic Violence Assault in the 4th Degree.

She's now being held in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.