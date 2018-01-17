Cut fiber line may be responsible for 911 outage - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cut fiber line may be responsible for 911 outage

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - 911 service is back up and running in Walla Walla. Non-emergency dispatch tells NBC Right Now a cut fiber line may have been responsible for the emergency line going down overnight.

The service was first reported around 5:00 Tuesday night. Residents had to call emergency dispatch until workers could find and repair the line.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures