Woman's body found after leaving accident to get help

MORROW COUNTY, OR - A 57-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Morrow County. Deputies say Becky McDuffee and her 78-year-old mother in law veered off the road near the Condon Highway and went down a steep embankment Monday.

Deputies found the car with the mother in law inside the next morning. She told deputies about her daughter went to get help around midnight and wasn't dressed for the weather conditions, it was in the low 30's with heavy rain and fog. Search and Rescue teams went out on foot, ATV's, in vehicles and the air to try finding McDuffee. Eventually they found her body Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies are reminding people to carry appropriate and extra clothing during car travels and stick to main roads in unfamiliar areas. If you do become lost or disabled, it is recommended to stay with your vehicle.

Heppner Ambulance, Heppner Fire, Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, Gilliam County Fire and Pilot Paul Bates from Gilliam County as well as local private citizens.