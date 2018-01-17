Passenger airlifted to Harborview after DUI crash in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - A 23-year-old College Place man is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident in College Place. Police responded to the one car accident on East Whitman between NE Deccio Road and Myra around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

Officers say the car had been going eastbound when the driver lost control and went off the left shoulder and collided with a large boulder.

Medics air lifted the passenger to Harborview for a fractured hip. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI. Investigators are considering charges of vehicular assault because of how badly the passenger got hurt.

Police booked the 21-year-old driver into the Walla Walla Correctional Facility. The drivers blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.