Passenger airlifted to Harborview after DUI crash in College PlacePosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities News
Passenger airlifted to Harborview after DUI crash in College Place
A 23-year-old College Place man is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident in College Place.
Woman's body found after leaving accident to get help
A 57-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Morrow County.
Cut fiber line may be responsible for 911 outage
911 service is back up and running in Walla Walla.
Juvenile arrested after fight over Netflix password
One woman is sitting in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center after getting in a fight with her sister about a Netflix password.
WSU football player dead from apparent suicide
PULLMAN – On Tuesday around 4:30 pm, Pullman police responded to the Aspen Village Apartments, to check on the welfare of a Washington State University football player, who did not show up for practice earlier in the day.
Dialed In: Veteran Vintners in Walla Walla
"We did a career in the Air Force for a little over 23 years both as pilots and Air Force Academy classmates."
Vit Plant procurements reach $211 million in Fiscal Year 17
Total procurement spending tallied $211 million at Hanford's Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, or Vit Plant, during Fiscal Year 2017, contractor Bechtel National Inc. announced today.
Walla Walla Public Schools launch survey for bond options
The Walla Walla Public Schools Community Facilities Task Force has launched a survey to get your opinion on two bond package options.
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans across the country will honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. today.
Woman arrested for trespassing and assault
A 53-year-old woman is in the Benton County Jail for assault and trespassing.
