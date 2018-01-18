City of Pasco asking for opinion in biennial surveyPosted: Updated:
PFP office to relocate outside of expanded control zone
Starting today, the PFP team will begin relocating to office and workspace outside of the expanded control zone due to the overwhelming presence of naturally occurring radon in the PFP trailer village area.
CRIME STOPPERS: Brooklyn Dawn Miles
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are searching for a Brooklyn Dawn Miles.
15-year-old Richland High School student dies at hospital after apparent suicide attempt
The community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl.
Panel approves bill putting ban on trigger devices
A Washington state Senate panel has approved a bill that would ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Body found near I-82
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.
One dead after crashing into semi head on
State Route 24 is back open after a fatal crash near the Vernita Bridge.
City of Pasco asking for opinion in biennial survey
The City of Pasco is asking for your help to make it a better place to live.
Passenger airlifted to Harborview after DUI crash in College Place
A 23-year-old College Place man is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident in College Place.
Woman's body found after leaving accident to get help
A 57-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Morrow County.
Cut fiber line may be responsible for 911 outage
911 service is back up and running in Walla Walla.
