City of Pasco asking for opinion in biennial survey

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is asking for your help to make it a better place to live. It's all part of their "National Citizen Survey". The city has done this biennial survey since 2005.

Some of you may have gotten a survey in the mail, but if not you can fill it out online. It measures public opinion in eight key areas of community livability. In each area, residents can talk about their perceptions about the quality of their community and related services, as well as their own engagement in the community. The survey information will be used for developing City Council goals and objectives for the next two years.

A paper version has been mailed out, but you can also take it online through January 31st.

In addition to the normal questions, the City Council included policy questions designed to gauge the opinion of the community on Code Enforcement, Fire/EMS Facilities, City Recreation Facility.

"The City values the input from the community via the survey," said Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, "as it will help guide the Council's goal-making process and gives a snapshot of what the citizens of Pasco are thinking."

To take the survey, click here.