17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adultPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
17-year-old could be charged as adult
17-year-old could be charged as adult
Families affected by ridge needing help
Families affected by ridge needing help
Naches fire station bond
Naches fire station bond
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
DOT watching hillside with cameras
DOT watching hillside with cameras
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Evacuated families of the ridge worry about future housing
Evacuated families of the ridge worry about future housing
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
SILVER ALERT: Missing 69 year old Naches Woman
SILVER ALERT: Missing 69 year old Naches Woman
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a missing 69 year old Naches woman. Deputies say Linda Casey was last seen on January 16th at 8 a.m. She suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger.More >>
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a missing 69 year old Naches woman. Deputies say Linda Casey was last seen on January 16th at 8 a.m. She suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger.More >>
17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adult
17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adult
New details into last night's shooting in Yakima that shut down an entire neighborhood.More >>
New details into last night's shooting in Yakima that shut down an entire neighborhood.More >>
New Naches fire station bond brings hope to its volunteer firefighters
New Naches fire station bond brings hope to its volunteer firefighters
Next month, Yakima County voters will decide to pass or reject 10 propositions in a special election.More >>
Next month, Yakima County voters will decide to pass or reject 10 propositions in a special election.More >>
Kennewick residents fined for unauthorized work in Naches floodway
Kennewick residents fined for unauthorized work in Naches floodway
Richard and Sarah Tamburello of Kennewick have been fined for failing to restore the shoreline and remove the fill material they illegally placed in the Naches River floodway near Nile in Yakima County.More >>
Richard and Sarah Tamburello of Kennewick have been fined for failing to restore the shoreline and remove the fill material they illegally placed in the Naches River floodway near Nile in Yakima County.More >>
Students okay after car hits school bus; both drivers transported to hospital
Students okay after car hits school bus; both drivers transported to hospital
Students are okay after a car crashed into an oncoming school bus near Selah.More >>
Students are okay after a car crashed into an oncoming school bus near Selah.More >>
30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identified
30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identified
On January 17 at 10 a.m., the Yakima County Coroner Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased.More >>
On January 17 at 10 a.m., the Yakima County Coroner Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased.More >>
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic awarded national grant
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic awarded national grant
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will soon expand its behavioral health services in Yakima County.More >>
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will soon expand its behavioral health services in Yakima County.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies arrest murder suspect in Ellensburg
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies arrest murder suspect in Ellensburg
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 25-year-old Christopher Almaral of Ellensburg for the murder of Stephanie Curtis.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 25-year-old Christopher Almaral of Ellensburg for the murder of Stephanie Curtis.More >>
Fire destroys abandoned home in Yakima
Fire destroys abandoned home in Yakima
An abandoned house in Yakima is being considered a total loss after a fire over the weekend.More >>
An abandoned house in Yakima is being considered a total loss after a fire over the weekend.More >>