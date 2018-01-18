17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adult

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - New details into last night's shooting in Yakima that shut down an entire neighborhood.

The suspect who YPD says shot at one of their officers is just 17 years old.

We are not releasing his name because he is still a minor, but in juvenile court this afternoon prosecutors revealed that this isn't the teen's first run-in with police.

During a brief preliminary hearing at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, prosecutors said that the teen has 12 previous warrants, 4 prior convictions, and 12 probation violations.

Court documents say yesterday evening a YPD officer was responding to a "threats complaint." When he found two people matching the suspects' description, the 17-year-old took off, and investigators say he shot at the officer four different times.

That 17-year-old suspect is now being held on charges of first degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The judge set his bail at $500,000.

The case is now being forwarded to Superior Court, where prosecutors will decide whether or not he will face charges as an adult just four months before his 18th birthday.

YAKIMA, WA - Two suspects are in custody for allegedly shooting at a YPD officer Wednesday night. Luckily that officer wasn't hurt.

Police blocked off the road near Fair and Viola Avenue for several hours around 4:30 p.m. while they searched for one of them, eventually finding him hiding in an RV. Officers found the second suspect in north central Yakima.

We're told the original reason for all of this may stem from a murder suspect, 15-year-old Luis Medina-Beltran, appearing in court Wednesday. Rival gangs showed up to court, but afterwards a fight broke out, where police took two girls into custody.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn more.