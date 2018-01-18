Two arrested for shooting at YPD officer

YAKIMA, WA - Two suspects are in custody for allegedly shooting at a YPD officer Wednesday night. Luckily that officer wasn't hurt.

Police blocked off the road near Fair and Viola Avenue for several hours around 4:30 p.m. while they searched for one of them, eventually finding him hiding in an RV. Officers found the second suspect in north central Yakima.

We're told the original reason for all of this may stem from a murder suspect, 15-year-old Luis Medina-Beltran, appearing in court Wednesday. Rival gangs showed up to court, but afterwards a fight broke out, where police took two girls into custody.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn more.