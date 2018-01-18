Two arrested for shooting at YPD officerPosted: Updated:
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
DOT watching hillside with cameras
Ridge media briefing
Animals being relocated
Seismometers and GPS systems on ridge
Kennewick residents fined for unauthorized work in Naches floodway
Richard and Sarah Tamburello of Kennewick have been fined for failing to restore the shoreline and remove the fill material they illegally placed in the Naches River floodway near Nile in Yakima County.More >>
Students okay after car hits school bus; both drivers transported to hospital
Students are okay after a car crashed into an oncoming school bus near Selah.More >>
Two arrested for shooting at YPD officer
Two suspects are in custody for allegedly shooting at a YPD officer Wednesday night.More >>
30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identified
On January 17 at 10 a.m., the Yakima County Coroner Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased.More >>
Second, private consulting company to take samples and weigh in on Rattlesnake Ridge
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic awarded national grant
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will soon expand its behavioral health services in Yakima County.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies arrest murder suspect in Ellensburg
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 25-year-old Christopher Almaral of Ellensburg for the murder of Stephanie Curtis.More >>
Fire destroys abandoned home in Yakima
An abandoned house in Yakima is being considered a total loss after a fire over the weekend.More >>
Hit & Run sends Selah man to hospital
Washington State Patrol is looking for a car involved in a hit and run that sent a Selah man to the hospital.More >>
Former YFD Captain Robert Burton passes away
The City of Yakima is mourning the loss of a fire captain.More >>
