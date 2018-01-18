One dead after crashing into semi head on

BENTON COUNTY, WA - State Route 24 is back open after a fatal crash near the Vernita Bridge.

Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now 67-year-old Robert Weedmark was going westbound when he tried passing a semi. He crossed the double yellow line and hit another semi head on, then hit one of the cars he was trying to pass. Two other cars also crashed into each other as well. When our team got there, firefighters worked to get him out of the car. Sadly, he died at the scene.

Troopers say one of the semis spilled diesel fuel on the road, making it slick and hard to work around.

"The dot has been coordinated with along with fire and dot is bringing out a cleanup truck and they're going to put some sand and debris on the road to provide some additional traction so it's not as slick," says Trooper David Wilbur with WSP.

The department of transportation reopened the road around 11:30 Wednesday night.

At this point we don't know if drugs or alcohol were involved. WSP is investigating the accident.