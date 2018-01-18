15-year-old Richland High School student dies at hospital after - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

15-year-old Richland High School student dies at hospital after apparent suicide attempt

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA - The community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Medics responded to her home around 8:30 Tuesday night.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She was a student at Richland High School.

Police believe this was a suicide attempt.

