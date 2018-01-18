Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters

NBC RIGHT NOW - Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut, so who did?

The 20 potential cities include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington D.C.

In all, Amazon received bids from 238 cities and regions across 54 states, provinces, district and territories across North America.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy said in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

Some cities made extravagant efforts, but didn't make the final cut. For instance, Tucson sent a giant cactus to Amazon's CEO. Georgia offered to de-annex some of its land and rename it the city of Amazon. Kansas City's mayor gave five-star reviews to 1,000 random items on Amazon's website.

Maybe we should've had a representative from Spokane stand outside Jeff Bezos house and hold a boombox playing Peter Gabriel above their head, a la John Cusack in Say Anything? No one ever listens to my ideas. Probably for the best.

A final decision on which city will get the second headquarters will be announced sometime this year.