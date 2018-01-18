Body found near I-82

NEAR PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death. A passerby traveling on I-82 saw the body between milepost 83 and 84 around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies found it near a barbed-wire fence on the south side of the highway.

The body is described as an older white man between the age of 55 and 70-years-old, who was balding and had a long beard. He was wearing new looking shoes, jeans, a dark green jacket, and a black beanie. There was no identification on the body. Deputies believe the body has been there for several days and say there's no obvious signs of injury.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to determine a possible cause of death.

Anyone with information should call BCSO at (509) 628-0333.

