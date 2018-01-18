Body found near I-82 identified

1-31-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - The body of a man who was found near Prosser by I-82 on January 17 has been identified.

On January 17, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of I-82, near mile post 84, for a man who was found deceased.

There was no identification or identifying scars, birthmarks, tattoos or piercings located on the male at the scene or at the time of the autopsy. The male appeared to have died from natural causes.

Fingerprints were obtained at the autopsy and forwarded to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. A composite sketch was also obtained and after being distributed, multiple calls were generated of possible identifications of our unidentified subject. Through one of the calls, a possible identification was obtained of the unknown male, identified as 48-year-old Benjamin Dale Newcomb of Benton City.

The investigation found that Newcomb had an acquaintance that lived on Sales Yard Road, which is the likely reason Newcomb was located where he was.

The identity was confirmed through the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, Latent Print Lab.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their calls and information as we were working to identify Newcomb.

-------------------------

1-18-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death. A passerby traveling on I-82 saw the body between milepost 83 and 84 around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies found it near a barbed-wire fence on the south side of the highway.

The body is described as an older white man between the age of 55 and 70 years old, who was balding and had a long beard. He was wearing new looking shoes, jeans, a dark green jacket, and a black beanie. There was no identification on the body. Deputies believe the body has been there for several days and say there's no obvious signs of injury.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to determine a possible cause of death.

Anyone with information should call BCSO at (509) 628-0333.