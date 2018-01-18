Students okay after car hits school bus; both drivers transported to hospital

SELAH, WA - Students are okay after a car crashed into an oncoming school bus near Selah. It happened on the 2000 Block of Speyers Road just before 7:00 Thursday morning.

According to Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, a school bus carrying five students was going west bound. Te'a Zimmerman says she was coughing and there was fog in the area when she crossed the center line of the road, hitting the front left side of the school bus.

None of the students on the bus got hurt and were released to their parents.

Zimmerman and the bus driver complained of neck pain and were transported to Memorial Hospital to be checked.

The school bus was damaged but drivable. The pontiac's left front wheel was torn away and towed.

Deputies say she also didn't completely clear her windshield of frost and moisture. Zimmerman was cited for the accident.