CRIME STOPPERS: Brooklyn Dawn Miles

FINLEY, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are searching for a Brooklyn Dawn Miles.

Miles's last known residence city is Finley, WA. She is 44 years old (DOB: 07-29-1973), African American, 5'03", 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Miles has a mole on her right arm and scars on her right knee and abdomen.

Miles's charges include: Escape from Community Custody - Original Charge Possession of Controlled Substance & Failure to Appear Show Cause Hearing - 4 counts Possession of Meth/2 counts Community Custody Violation/escape Community Custody/ Escape 2nd degree.

You can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.