PFP office to relocate outside of expanded control zone

RICHLAND, WA - Starting today, the PFP team will begin relocating to office and workspace outside of the expanded control zone due to the overwhelming presence of naturally occurring radon in the PFP trailer village area. Routine surveys continue to detect the presence of radon, which is treated as alpha contamination (i.e., potential contamination from the PFP demolition zone) until further analysis determines otherwise. Relocation of office areas, and a future radiological posting change of that area, will reduce the resource impact of repeat radon detection. Future posting changes will be communicated as soon as they are known.

Previously, the team reported to a central location outside the zone for transportation to their original workspaces inside the control zone. Now, offices and workspaces are being set up across the 200 West area to house these workers. They will report there and, depending on their work assignment, will be transported into the work control zone to accomplish that day’s work scope, and then returned to their newly-created offices and workspaces. The PFP team should receive more details on the logistics of these moves, including the movement of personal belongings, from their management.

These moves require significant sacrifice on the part of the PFP employees themselves, the workers performing the moves and the projects that are making room for the approximately 100 PFP employees who will be housed there. For employees on projects about to receive these new workers, please use caution driving. You will have new coworkers in your parking lots and crosswalks, and they may be unfamiliar with your area.

These moves do not change the entry or exit requirements from the expanded work control zone. The work control zone is an area under the access control of the PFP Shift Office so that the PFP is fully aware of what other work is occurring nearby. As a reminder, the PFP work control zone is not a radiological area. Coordination with the PFP Shift Office (373-0891) is required for entry and communication required upon exit.

The boundary for the expanded work control zone goes up to the sides of the roads surrounding the PFP, but does not include, the roads themselves (Beloit, Bridgeport and Dayton Avenues and 23rd, 29th and 16th streets). Additionally, the work control zone does not include MO-264 and MO-760 to the west of the PFP. The work control zone boundary near those trailers exists on the jersey barriers between those trailers and the PFP. A map for the work control zone is here.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility. As a reminder, if you have a question, please visit this intranet page to ask it.