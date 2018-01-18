How this year's flu season is affecting local schoolsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Pickleball is picking up in the Tri-Cities
Pickleball is picking up in the Tri-Cities
It's fast, physical, and its name may surprise you: pickleball.More >>
It's fast, physical, and its name may surprise you: pickleball.More >>
An easier winter for local golf courses
An easier winter for local golf courses
It's no secret - this winter has been a lot easier than last winter was... not just in terms of getting around, but for the local economy as well.More >>
It's no secret - this winter has been a lot easier than last winter was... not just in terms of getting around, but for the local economy as well.More >>
How this year's flu season is affecting local schools
How this year's flu season is affecting local schools
It's been a brutal flu season so far, and officials say it's far from over.More >>
It's been a brutal flu season so far, and officials say it's far from over.More >>
Suspect steals patrol car; crashes in nearby ditch and gets arrested
Suspect steals patrol car; crashes in nearby ditch and gets arrested
After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Christopher Phillips and took him into custody.More >>
After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Christopher Phillips and took him into custody.More >>
PFP office to relocate outside of expanded control zone
PFP office to relocate outside of expanded control zone
Starting today, the PFP team will begin relocating to office and workspace outside of the expanded control zone due to the overwhelming presence of naturally occurring radon in the PFP trailer village area.More >>
Starting today, the PFP team will begin relocating to office and workspace outside of the expanded control zone due to the overwhelming presence of naturally occurring radon in the PFP trailer village area.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Brooklyn Dawn Miles
CRIME STOPPERS: Brooklyn Dawn Miles
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are searching for a Brooklyn Dawn Miles.More >>
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are searching for a Brooklyn Dawn Miles.More >>
15-year-old Richland High School student dies at hospital after apparent suicide attempt
15-year-old Richland High School student dies at hospital after apparent suicide attempt
The community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl.More >>
The community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl.More >>
Panel approves bill putting ban on trigger devices
Panel approves bill putting ban on trigger devices
A Washington state Senate panel has approved a bill that would ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >>
A Washington state Senate panel has approved a bill that would ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >>
Body found near I-82
Body found near I-82
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.More >>
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.More >>
One dead after crashing into semi head on
One dead after crashing into semi head on
State Route 24 is back open after a fatal crash near the Vernita Bridge.More >>
State Route 24 is back open after a fatal crash near the Vernita Bridge.More >>