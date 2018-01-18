An easier winter for local golf courses

KENNEWICK, WA - It's no secret - this winter has been a lot easier than last winter was... not just in terms of getting around, but for the local economy as well.

One of the biggest hits we took here in the Tri-Cities was at our normally-active golf courses. We spoke with Canyon Lakes Head Pro, Matt Mandell, who told us that they lost around 5,000 rounds last winter while the course was covered in snow...and they weren't the only course struggling.

For an industry that brings millions of dollars to the Tri-Cities each year - especially from people coming in from Yakima and Spokane to play - last winter was just bad news.

"It's going to be somewhere between one and two hundred thousand dollars in revenue to a facility," Mandell said, "And it means whether we're hiring people. So it could mean ten people not working that normally have those months to work."

Luckily, right now, things are par for the course. Mandell says that they're back to doing between 75 and 90 rounds per day, which is normal for this time of year. He also says that after last year, he and his staff have learned to do what they can to occupy the buildings on site with fun functions, so they can increase the revenue streams beyond just that of the course.