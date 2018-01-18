Missing 69 year old Naches Woman Found

UPDATE 9:43 PM: Linda Casey has been found.

-----------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a missing 69 year old Naches woman.

Deputies say Linda Casey was last seen on January 16th at 8 a.m. She suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger.

She is driving a 2014 Silver Hyundai Sonata with Washington Plates: AQZ9735.

If you see Casey or her car call Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies at (509) 547-2500.