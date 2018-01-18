Pickleball is picking up in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - It's fast, physical, and its name may surprise you: pickleball.

''Pickleball is a cross between badminton and tennis," said Mark Cook, a Club 509 representative. "It's played on a badminton-sized court.''

Pickleball is a game for all ages...families too. Take the Bachman's. Miranda has been playing for 10 years, and her 15-year-old son Austin, since pre-school.

''I have to let go from wanting to win because I know that they're...as a mom, to watch them grow in this sport and advance is great," Bachman said. "In a tournament I would rather watch them play, than play."

It may have a funny name, but pickleball is sweeping through the nation, and the Tri-Cities too.

''It originated in western Washington in the mid 60's and it's the fastest growing sport in the country right now," Cook said. "There's about 3 million people playing it. Pickleball courts are going up everywhere.''

Going up everywhere, including here, where organizers are starting a brand new pickleball club, known as Club 509.

''Club 509 is an organization that has been formed by a group of local players," said Cook. "We're just looking to build a pickleball community to work with the cities and expanding the game and expanding more courts for pickleball.''

The club is also looking for new players, and it's a ton of fun.

''It's a great family environment with lots of camaraderie. People just enjoy the game and we want more people to come out and have fun with this.''