More cars listed in Takata recall

NBC RIGHT NOW - U.S. safety regulators released models from 14 automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration include many made by Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Daimler Vans, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Mazda, Subaru, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mclaren and Volkswagen. Toyota, Ford and Honda released some of their models last week.

Earlier this month Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expanded the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Models released Thursday are equipped with inflators that can hurl hot shrapnel into unsuspecting drivers and passengers. At least 21 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.