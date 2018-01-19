Flames engulf semi truck cab early Friday morning

NEAR PROSSER, WA - A driver and co-driver are okay after a semi truck fire early Friday morning. Benton County Fire District #5, West Benton RFA, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

The driver and co-driver got out of and disconnected the trailer before the cab was fully engulfed by the flames.

The fire was off a main road and didn't cause any traffic delays.

The driver was treated for minor smoke inhalation. No firefighters got hurt.