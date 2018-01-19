Teen arrested in kidnapping and robbery

NEAR GEORGE, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Moses Lake teen wanted in connection to a kidnapping and robbery last year.

Deputies had been following tips from citizens and arrested the teen around 4:00 Thursday afternoon on the 19000 Block of South Frontage Road, just southwest of George. Medics took the boy to a nearby hospital for some injuries before being transported to the juvenile detention center. Deputies also arrested another teen for harboring a fugitive and obstructing law enforcement officers.

The arrest comes from an incident that happened early on December 19, 2017. Deputies say a man reported being robbed and getting his vehicle stolen near the 21500 Block of Road B-Northwest North of Ephrata. The victim identified the man the suspects as the 17-year-old, 22-year-old Cristian Bustos of Soap Lake, and 28-year-old David Knott Jr. Of Soap Lake. The victim knew all three suspects.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Bustos and Knott at their home on the 100 Block of Adrian Avenue Northwest. They are being held in the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping.

The teen had been on the run since the incident.

Ephrata Police found the car abandoned in the Swanson's Addition Neighborhood on December 19th.