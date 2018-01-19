Amazon increases price of Prime membership

NBC RIGHT NOW - If you're among the consumers who pay for an Amazon's Prime membership on a monthly basis, the price is going up. The online retail giant says the cost is rising $2.00 for the monthly payment option, from $10.99 to $12.99, that's an 18% jump. The price of the annual Prime membership is not changing and will still cost $99.00.

Amazon did not give a specific reason for the price change on the monthly option. It was instituted about two years ago to try to entice shoppers, especially during the holiday season, who didn't want to commit to a year long membership.

New monthly members are paying the higher cost starting Friday, it kicks in next

month for existing members.

Amazon's Prime members are entitled to free two day shipping, along with access to the

company's video and music streaming services.

The monthly price for qualifying college students is also going up, from $5.49 a month

to $6.49.