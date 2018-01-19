15-year-old Sunnyside student serves as page for Sen. Jim Honeyford

OLYMPIA, WA - Cinthia Santiago Villanvera, sophomore at Sunnyside High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Cinthia was one of 11 students who served as Senate pages for the second week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by 15th Legislative District Sen. Jim Honeyford

Sen. Honeyford joked that “She is involved with so many activities, perhaps that is why she only has a 3.9 grade point average.” He also added that “Cinthia was a hardworking, motivated and bright page…I’m glad she was able to take part in the program.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

When describing working on the Senate floor Cinthia said she “was a bit nervous that [she] may not remember the route but at the end [she] just kind of got it together and just started doing it and it was really fun”

Cinthia enjoys participating in prevention and prep clubs, playing clarinet for pep band, DECA, Spanish club, the knowledge bowl, volleyball, and dancing.

Cinthia, 15, is the daughter of Eudoxio Santiago and Modesta Villanvera of Sunnyside, Washington.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/