The Sportsman Show is back at the TRAC Center

PASCO, WA - The 25th annual Sportsman Show kicks off this weekend, and this year, there's many special attractions for you and your kiddos.

The show began today around 1 p.m., and the line was out the door. Fishing seminars, a 3-D archery range, and back by popular demand are outdoor cooking classes. These are just a few attractions at this year's show.

Many other retail attendees include factory reps, outdoor clubs and organizations, taxidermists, wildlife art, fishing boats, and fishing and hunting guides who will be available to help you plan your vacations.

If you're looking to get out of the house with your kids this weekend, then this is an event for them too. Your kids can take part in the fishing pond, which has nearly 2,000 fish inside.

Show spokesman Rob Phillips says you and your family will love the black bear too. Cindy, the 19-year-old bear made her way here all the way from Texas.

"If you've never seen a live black bear, then you can come out and see a black bear," Phillips said. "The gentleman puts on a show and it's an educational show. It's very interesting."

The show goes until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Here is the link for more information on special events, admission prices and show times: http://shuylerproductions.com/tri-cities/#details