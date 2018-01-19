Newly-approved construction budget to benefit WA state

WASHINGTON - State lawmakers late Thursday approved the $4.2 billion construction budget.

Governor Inslee said in a statement today that this is good news for people in Washington. This allows the state to restart hundreds of stalled projects at schools, mental health facilities, and build more affordable housing...as well as put thousands of people to work.

Projects funded by the capital budget in the 16th Legislative District include:

$1 million for the Pasco Early Learning Center. State money will help convert the old Pasco Senior Center into a preschool facility.

$900,000 for the City of College Place, to help build a new well for the City's water system.

$1.5 million for Tri-County Habitat For Humanity.

$300,000 for restoration of the Naval Air Station Pasco Control Tower for use as a future aviation museum.

$335,000 for acquisition of the Gesa Powerhouse Theater in Walla Walla by a local non-profit organization.

$90,000 for foundation and exterior repairs at the Kirkman House Museum in Walla Walla.

$114,000 for rehabilitation of the Princess Theater in Prosser.

$318,000 for cleanup of the Schwerin Concaves Site in Walla Walla.

$1.5 million for flood plain planning at the Wooten Wildlife Area.

$4.6 million for repairs and maintenance at 16th District Community College facilities.

No word yet when these projects will get started.