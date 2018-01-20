Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics

RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday, dozens of people braved the icy Columbia for 12th Annual Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics.

This year, the event was held at the Columbia Park Marina, and 292 people decided to make a splash! If you thought that number was big, how about this: as of this morning, the event raised over $55,000, which will help the 17,500 Special Olympics athletes across the state of Washington.

If you didn't get a chance to head out to the water today, don't worry! There's still time to donate!