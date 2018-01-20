Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics

Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special OlympicsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Yakima Police searching for missing/endangered 3-year-old boy
Yakima Police searching for missing/endangered 3-year-old boy
Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.More >>
Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.More >>
Police continue search for assault suspect
Police continue search for assault suspect
Kennewick Police are still hoping to find the man suspected of shooting another man.More >>
Kennewick Police are still hoping to find the man suspected of shooting another man.More >>
Two suspects arrested in connection to Pasco burglary
Two suspects arrested in connection to Pasco burglary
Two suspects are in the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for residential burglary.More >>
Two suspects are in the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for residential burglary.More >>
More testing for contamination at the Plutonium Finishing Plant
More testing for contamination at the Plutonium Finishing Plant
Officials at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford said on Friday, a type of adhesive used to seal contaminants in place was found inside an employee's air purifying respirator hood and on their protective clothing.More >>
Officials at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford said on Friday, a type of adhesive used to seal contaminants in place was found inside an employee's air purifying respirator hood and on their protective clothing.More >>
Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditch
Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditch
South Columbia Basin Irrigation workers found a submerged pond in an irrigation ditch in Franklin County Monday afternoon.More >>
South Columbia Basin Irrigation workers found a submerged pond in an irrigation ditch in Franklin County Monday afternoon.More >>
Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested
Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested
The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.More >>
The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.More >>
13-year-old arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
13-year-old arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide
How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide
As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.More >>
As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.More >>
Trios Health discontinuing some outpatient therapy services
Trios Health discontinuing some outpatient therapy services
Effective February 28, 2018, Trios Health will discontinue some of its outpatient therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language services.More >>
Effective February 28, 2018, Trios Health will discontinue some of its outpatient therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language services.More >>
Sewing from the soul: one woman's determination to conquer her blindness
Sewing from the soul: one woman's determination to conquer her blindness
Sewing a quilt is hard enough as it is...but imagine doing it with your eyes closed.More >>
Sewing a quilt is hard enough as it is...but imagine doing it with your eyes closed.More >>