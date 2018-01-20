Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County Jail

KENNEWICK- The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) are currently investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday morning.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Richland Police Department arrived at the jail following the arrest of a 28-year-old male for Possession of Methamphetamine and an outstanding Kennewick warrant for theft. Upon completing the booking process, which includes a medical, mental health, and suicidal screening, no indications or concerns were noted.

On Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m a Corrections Officer found the inmate, that was housed alone, unresponsive in his cell.

Attempts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The SIU will be working with the Sheriff's Office to investigate.