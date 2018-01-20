Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County JailPosted: Updated:
Dogs can catch the human flu
Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County Jail
Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics
The Sportsman Show is back at the TRAC Center
The 25th annual Sportsman Show kicks off this weekend, and this year, there's many special attractions for you and your kiddos.
Flames engulf semi truck cab early Friday morning
A driver and co-driver are okay after a semi truck fire early Friday morning.
Pickleball is picking up in the Tri-Cities
It's fast, physical, and its name may surprise you: pickleball.
An easier winter for local golf courses
It's no secret - this winter has been a lot easier than last winter was... not just in terms of getting around, but for the local economy as well.
How this year's flu season is affecting local schools
It's been a brutal flu season so far, and officials say it's far from over.
Suspect steals patrol car; crashes in nearby ditch and gets arrested
After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Christopher Phillips and took him into custody.
PFP office to relocate outside of expanded control zone
Starting today, the PFP team will begin relocating to office and workspace outside of the expanded control zone due to the overwhelming presence of naturally occurring radon in the PFP trailer village area.
