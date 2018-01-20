HEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus

According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious.

But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to the kennel, the vet, the dog park or groomers.

They say you should wait at least two weeks before taking your dog places if you think they may have been exposed to the flu.