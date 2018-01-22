Man dies from self inflicted gunshot wound after traffic stop

GRANGER, WA - Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man took his own life during a traffic stop. It happened around 2:00 Sunday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-82 just east of Granger.

Troopers said in a report they pulled 54-year-old James Mosley of Boise for a traffic infraction. That's when the driver allegedly got out, went to the front of the car and shot himself. Troopers pronounced him dead at the scene.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this case.

WSP is investigating.