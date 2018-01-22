Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Kennewick Police Courtesy: Kennewick Police

KENNEWICK, WA - Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment. 

According to a press release from KPD, the car had been going eastbound on 7th avenue. That car went through the stop sign at the intersection of Olympia Street, then went airborne, crossing over Olympia and hitting and landing inside the apartment early Sunday morning.

Medics took the driver and passenger to Trios to be evaluated. They released the driver and took him to the Benton Franklin Juvenile Center for charges of vehicular assault. The passenger suffered serious injuries. 

Amazingly, no one inside the apartment got hurt. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:37 AM EST2018-01-22 11:37:07 GMT
    Courtesy: Toppenish PoliceCourtesy: Toppenish Police

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>

  • Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

    Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

    Monday, January 22 2018 5:01 AM EST2018-01-22 10:01:05 GMT

    Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend.

    More >>

    Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

    Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-01-22 09:58:46 GMT
    Courtesy: Kennewick PoliceCourtesy: Kennewick Police

    Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.

    More >>

    Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.

    More >>
    •   