Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

KENNEWICK, WA - Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.

According to a press release from KPD, the car had been going eastbound on 7th avenue. That car went through the stop sign at the intersection of Olympia Street, then went airborne, crossing over Olympia and hitting and landing inside the apartment early Sunday morning.

Medics took the driver and passenger to Trios to be evaluated. They released the driver and took him to the Benton Franklin Juvenile Center for charges of vehicular assault. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

Amazingly, no one inside the apartment got hurt.