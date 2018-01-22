Police investigating after several broken car windows found in K - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Kennewick Police Courtesy: Kennewick Police

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend. Victims reported all the incidents happened overnight. They reported one or more windows being broken out of their vehicles. 

Officers say the victims live all around Kennewick and aren't in an isolated part of town. 

KPD posted a picture on Facebook of a white SUV they believe is involved. Witnesses believe suspects had been throwing rocks out of the SUV. 

Anyone with information should call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:37 AM EST2018-01-22 11:37:07 GMT
    Courtesy: Toppenish PoliceCourtesy: Toppenish Police

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>

  • Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

    Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

    Monday, January 22 2018 5:01 AM EST2018-01-22 10:01:05 GMT

    Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend.

    More >>

    Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

    Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-01-22 09:58:46 GMT
    Courtesy: Kennewick PoliceCourtesy: Kennewick Police

    Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.

    More >>

    Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.

    More >>
    •   