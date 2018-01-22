Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend. Victims reported all the incidents happened overnight. They reported one or more windows being broken out of their vehicles.

Officers say the victims live all around Kennewick and aren't in an isolated part of town.

KPD posted a picture on Facebook of a white SUV they believe is involved. Witnesses believe suspects had been throwing rocks out of the SUV.

Anyone with information should call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.