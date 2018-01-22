Patriots and Eagles to face off in Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The defending champion New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet up in Super Bowl 52 on February 4th.

The Patriots came from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game 20-24. This will be New England's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. The team will be led by 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC title game Sunday. Philly has never won a Lombardi trophy, but they're hoping their third Super Bowl Trip in franchise history will be a charm.

The Super Bowl will start at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 4th on NBC.