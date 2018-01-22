Man arrested after leading officers on chase and threatening his own life

TOPPENISH, WA - A Wapato man is facing several charges after a high speed chase while threatening to end his life. It started when a Toppenish Officer noticed someone driving recklessly around 6:30 Saturday night. That officer tried pulling the car over, but the driver took off.

The driver left Toppenish, onto county roads, and back into the City of Toppenish. Police say the driver tried driving head on into officers four different times, making the chase even more dangerous.

Towards the end of the chase, the driver came back into town and went through an open property on Brooks Lane, then kept going behind the houses. At the end of the back road, the driver crashed head on with a Yakama Tribal Police officer's patrol vehicle and tried running away. Many officers were already in the area and arrested the suspect five feet from his vehicle.

The driver told officers he wanted to end his life and was going to come out with a gun, but the impact of the crash forced the gun forward, forcing it to fall on the passenger floorboard.

They identified the driver as 32-year-old Amando Ramos. Yakama Tribal Police are taking over the investigation because Ramos was an enrolled tribal member. He's being charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice, and illegal gun carry.

Yakama Tribal Police, Wapato Police, and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies all helped with the chase.