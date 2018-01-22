Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 Block of Zillah Avenue around 6:00 p.m.

Police searched the area and noticed two homes had been hit by the bullets and found casings in the intersection of North Beech Street and North D Street near Lincoln Elementary School.

Investigators believe people in two cars had been shooting at each other in the span of about a block. A witness told police they saw a car dropping someone off on the 300 Block of North E Street seconds after the shooting. Police think the engine of one of the cars got hit by a bullet, causing it to leave a spill trail leading to the same address on North E Street.

Police surrounded the home and got a search warrant. Inside, they found pistols, revolvers, assault rifles, a shotgun, different calibers of ammunition, and what they believe is cocaine. Officers arrested a suspect and say no one got hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.