Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots firedPosted: Updated:
17-year-old could be charged as adult
Families affected by ridge needing help
Naches fire station bond
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
DOT watching hillside with cameras
Man arrested after leading officers on chase and threatening his own life
A Wapato man is facing several charges after a high speed chase while threatening to end his life.More >>
Dogs can catch the human flu
Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County Jail
Kittitas County woman's murderer confesses
The murder investigation of a woman now known to be Stephanie Curtis has ended with a blunt confession from her killer.More >>
Emergency Management stresses the dangers of hiking on ridge; flying drones
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
Missing 69 year old Naches Woman Found
Linda Casey has been found.More >>
17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adult
New details into last night's shooting in Yakima that shut down an entire neighborhood.More >>
New Naches fire station bond brings hope to its volunteer firefighters
Next month, Yakima County voters will decide to pass or reject 10 propositions in a special election.More >>
Kennewick residents fined for unauthorized work in Naches floodway
Richard and Sarah Tamburello of Kennewick have been fined for failing to restore the shoreline and remove the fill material they illegally placed in the Naches River floodway near Nile in Yakima County.More >>
Students okay after car hits school bus; both drivers transported to hospital
Students are okay after a car crashed into an oncoming school bus near Selah.More >>
