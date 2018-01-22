Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.

Officers say the suspect(s) went inside the lodge and took electronics as well as items related to masonry. Some of the missing items have recently been recovered, but investigators are still following some leads.

Anyone with information on this case should call Lieutenant Randy Studebaker at 541-667-5095.