Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation

Posted: Updated:

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.

Officers say the suspect(s) went inside the lodge and took electronics as well as items related to masonry. Some of the missing items have recently been recovered, but investigators are still following some leads. 

Anyone with information on this case should call Lieutenant Randy Studebaker at 541-667-5095.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Burglary suspect arrested after chase

    Burglary suspect arrested after chase

    Monday, January 22 2018 9:33 AM EST2018-01-22 14:33:19 GMT
    Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

    A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.

    More >>

    A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.

    More >>

  • Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation

    Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:46 AM EST2018-01-22 12:46:39 GMT

    Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.

    More >>

    Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.

    More >>

  • Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:37 AM EST2018-01-22 11:37:07 GMT
    Courtesy: Toppenish PoliceCourtesy: Toppenish Police

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

    More >>
    •   