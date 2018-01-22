Hermiston Police continue burglary investigationPosted: Updated:
Burglary suspect arrested after chase
A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.
Hermiston Police continue burglary investigation
Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.
Toppenish Police make arrest after reports of shots fired
Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.
Police investigating after several broken car windows found in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating after getting several reports of broken car windows over the weekend.
Driver arrested after car crashes into apartment
Police believe a young man was intoxicated when he crashed his car through an apartment.
Dogs can catch the human flu
HEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious. But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to...
Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County Jail
Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics
The Sportsman Show is back at the TRAC Center
The 25th annual Sportsman Show kicks off this weekend, and this year, there's many special attractions for you and your kiddos.
Flames engulf semi truck cab early Friday morning
A driver and co-driver are okay after a semi truck fire early Friday morning.
