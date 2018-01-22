Burglary suspect arrested after chase - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Burglary suspect arrested after chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary. Around 12:30 Monday morning, a homeowner called 911 saying someone was in their home near Alta and Selph Landing. 

Deputies tried stopping a car seen driving away from the area. They pulled over Cashius Ray who stopped before taking off. Ray led Franklin County Sheriff's deputies on a chase until he rolled his car near Road 68 and Clark Road. 

Anyone with information about this burglary or other burglaries in the area should call FCSO at (509) 545-3510.

