Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

ITALY, TX - Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
  
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas. No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.
  
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
  
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
  
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

    A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.

    Hermiston Police is asking the community to help them solve a burglary at the Hermiston Masonic Lodge in November of 2017.

    Toppenish police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

