Jenny's Hope 9th Annual Super Pet Adoption

Event Location: E. Columbia Park Kennewick, WA

Event Date: 4/28/2018

Time of the Event: 10am-3pm

Come join us and support local shelters and rescues from around our area for our 9th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event. You can meet and play with dogs and cats in a family friendly environment and hopefully add to your family by adopting one of these amazing animals. Perhaps you're interested in fostering, learn more about these programs and different ways you can help local shelters and rescues. There will also be food vendors, pet vendors, pet friendly groups, silent auctions and various fund raising with much more, so bring the whole family; free to attend.