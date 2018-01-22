Bicycle vs. semi fatality collision impacts Walla Walla traffic - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bicycle vs. semi fatality collision impacts Walla Walla traffic for several hours

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - On January 22 at 11:56 a.m., Walla Walla police officers responded to a fatality collision at 9th and Alder involving a bicyclist and a semi.

The bicyclist was transported by medics to St. Mary Medical Center.

The investigation is currently underway with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

Please avoid the area as Street barricades are up preventing traffic. It is anticipated that this will impact traffic for several hours.

No further information will be released at this time.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures