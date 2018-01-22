Victim of fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla identified

1-23-18 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The victim of the fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla has been identified.

61-year-old Ramiro Trevino of Walla Walla was transported by medics to St. Mary Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The semi truck, driven by 59-year-old John Mehlschau of Reno, Nevada was northbound on 9th Ave. Witnesses at the scene reported that the bicyclist had a green light as he proceeded westbound on Alder into the intersection.

The investigation continues with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

--------------------

1-22-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

WALLA WALLA, WA - On January 22 at 11:56 a.m., Walla Walla police officers responded to a fatality collision at 9th and Alder involving a bicyclist and a semi.

The bicyclist was transported by medics to St. Mary Medical Center.

The investigation is currently underway with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

Please avoid the area as Street barricades are up preventing traffic. It is anticipated that this will impact traffic for several hours.

No further information will be released at this time.