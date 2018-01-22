Victim of fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla identifiedPosted: Updated:
Salmon carcasses will enhance Tucannon River nutrients
More than 700 adult salmon carcasses from hatchery spawning will be distributed in southeast Washington's Tucannon River on January 27 to enhance nutrients in the waterway for fish.More >>
Trios Health hires interim CFO
Trios Health has appointed Michael Rolph, CPA, MBA as interim Chief Financial Officer for the organization.More >>
Milton-Freewater man pleads guilty in bridge killing
A 24-year-old man accused of killing a man under a bridge in Milton-Freewater has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Victim of fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla identified
The victim of the fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla has been identified.More >>
City of Pasco allows online pet licensing
Good news for pet owners in Pasco, the city is now offering online dog licensing.More >>
Property tax rate to drop with new education levy
Good news for Washingtonians: thanks to changes by state lawmakers, you'll pay less for levies you vote to pass.More >>
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores found not guilty of child molestation
Per the jury's verdict, Pasco City Councilman, Chi Flores, has been found not guilty of both counts of first degree molestation.More >>
"Language Line"; an over-the-phone translator system that helps our officers
There is a large number of non-English speaking people here in the Tri-Cities.More >>
A local man is warning others to pay attention to flu warning signs
One local man says the flu nearly took his life.More >>
Going out in public with the flu or cold? You could actually be fined
Did you know that if you leave your house with a flu or cold, you could be fined?More >>
