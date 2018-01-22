No one injured after car slides into semi near Moxee

MOXEE, WA - At about 10:40 a.m., 23-year-old Grisel Rodriguez of Moxee was driving her 2004 Mazda sedan southbound in the 2800 Block of Faucher Rd at the curve to the right. Rodriguez failed to slow down for the heavy frost which was still on the roadway in the curve where it was still shady.



Rodriguez lost control of her car and the left front of her car struck the left rear drive duals on a semi-truck driven by 36-year-old Carlos Cruz of Sunnyside. The car than struck the landing gear of the semi-trailer, slid down the underneath of the trailer where the front of the car than struck the rear tires and frame to the wheel assembly where the car than bunched off and came to a rest in the dry irrigation canal.

East Valley fire responded and checked on Rodriguez. Other than being shaken up, she was not injured.

Cruz was not injured.

Part of the assembly to the duals of the trailer was broken from the impact.

The car was a total loss with the whole front of the cart damaged to the point that the engine fell out when the car was towed.

No intoxicants were involved.

Rodriguez was cited for speed too fast for road conditions and no insurance.

This is again a reminder to drivers to be aware of the road conditions around them. In this case the weather was still cold and even though the sun was out, the roadway was still covered in heavy frost in the shaded portion of the roadway.