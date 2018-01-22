18-year-old arrested near Hermiston for possession and delivery of several drugs

HERMISTON, OR - On January 20, 2018 at about 11:40 p.m., Deputy Jerry Trujillo and Deputy Nathan Rankin arrested 18-year-old Eric Mathias Dunbar of Helena, MT, on Powerline Road near Country Lane near Hermiston, for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine.

A 2005 Chevy Equinox and a 2007 Subaru Impreza, with Montana license plates, were stopped on Powerline Road. Deputy Trujillo contacted the driver of the Equinox, Eric Dunbar, and three other occupants, 19-year-old Koby Martin; 20-year-old Faith Scow; and 18-year-old Shayne Scow; all from Helena, Montana.

Deputy Trujillo advised he recovered a clear plastic bag from the passenger side floorboard and the occupants of the vehicle confessed it was cocaine. Deputy Rankin responded to the scene to assist.

The driver, Dunbar, admitted to being paid to drive from Helena, Montana to Eugene, Oregon to pick up drug items. Deputy Rankin requested a Narcotics K-9 to search the two vehicles. The search revealed four safes, $2,400 cash, 13.11 ounces of hash/butane honey oil, 149 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of crack cocaine, and 94.08 ounces of marijuana.

Dunbar was lodged at Umatilla County Jail.

The other three persons are not facing charges at this time.