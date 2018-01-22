Delta High School now accepting applications for class of 2022

PASCO, WA - Delta High School is now accepting applications for the Delta High Class of 2022. Current 8th grade students living in the Kennewick, Pasco or Richland School Districts are eligible to apply.

The school is hosting a pair of Family Information Nights on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for parents and students who are interested in attending Delta High and experiencing its unique STEM-focused programs. Current Delta students will also lead campus tours during those events.

Prospective students must be ready to enroll in High School Algebra or a higher math course upon entry. Applicants are selected through a random lottery, and will be notified in early March. Students who are not selected in the lottery will remain on a wait list should any additional spots become available.

Applications can be accessed online at http://tinyurl.com/18-19Delta. Paper applications are also accepted and are available from middle school counselors in the Tri-Cities. You can also contact the Delta High School front office at (509) 416-7860 to request an application.

Applications are due on Thursday, February 15, 2017.