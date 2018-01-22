A local man is warning others to pay attention to flu warning signs

TRI-CITIES, WA - One local man says the flu nearly took his life. Reporter Kaitlyn Karmout spoke with him today to learn his warning to others: follow the signs and symptoms right off the bat.

A Christmas Day took a turn for the worse for the Ruesga family.

"Everybody went to bed," said Ramon Ruesga. "I was on my last pill of Tami-flu and I was still not feeling better."

And with his three kids and wife snuggled in their beds, his only answer was to drive himself to the emergency room.

"I got in my car and drove to the hospital," Ruesga said. "It did take me a while to get there, it was snowing that night, it took me 45 minutes to get there."

4 days later...he woke up - in shock.

"I could not remember anything," he explained.

The doctor told Ruesga he had the flu and pneumonia, even though Ruesga says he did everything he could when he first felt sick.

"I went to the doctor; the doctor told me right away my symptoms were flu-related so they gave me the medicine."

In recovery, he's still unable to leave the house, and struggles with everyday activities.

"Getting dressed, showering, going to the restroom. Everything."

But it's a miracle, he says - one that kept him alive.

"It's been really hard," he said. "But slowly moving ahead."