Going out in public with the flu or cold? You could actually be fined

TRI-CITIES, WA - Did you know that if you leave your house with the flu or cold, you could be fined?

As the flu outbreak continues to grow, people are doing everything they can to prevent themselves from getting sick.

Those who aren't so lucky and already have the flu can be slapped with a fine under a Washington state law if they go out in public. The law states that any person who willfully exposes themselves with any contagious or infectious disease in a public place, without another person's knowledge, can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

So for those of you sick at home, get some rest and avoid going outside.