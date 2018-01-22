"Language Line"; an over-the-phone translator system that helps our officersPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
City of Pasco allows online pet licensing
City of Pasco allows online pet licensing
Good news for pet owners in Pasco, the city is now offering online dog licensing.More >>
Good news for pet owners in Pasco, the city is now offering online dog licensing.More >>
Property tax rate to drop with new education levy
Property tax rate to drop with new education levy
Good news for Washingtonians: thanks to changes by state lawmakers, you'll pay less for levies you vote to pass.More >>
Good news for Washingtonians: thanks to changes by state lawmakers, you'll pay less for levies you vote to pass.More >>
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores found not guilty of child molestation
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores found not guilty of child molestation
Per the jury's verdict, Pasco City Councilman, Chi Flores, has been found not guilty of both counts of first degree molestation.More >>
Per the jury's verdict, Pasco City Councilman, Chi Flores, has been found not guilty of both counts of first degree molestation.More >>
"Language Line"; an over-the-phone translator system that helps our officers
"Language Line"; an over-the-phone translator system that helps our officers
There is a large number of non-English speaking people here in the Tri-Cities.More >>
There is a large number of non-English speaking people here in the Tri-Cities.More >>
A local man is warning others to pay attention to flu warning signs
A local man is warning others to pay attention to flu warning signs
One local man says the flu nearly took his life.More >>
One local man says the flu nearly took his life.More >>
Going out in public with the flu or cold? You could actually be fined
Going out in public with the flu or cold? You could actually be fined
Did you know that if you leave your house with a flu or cold, you could be fined?More >>
Did you know that if you leave your house with a flu or cold, you could be fined?More >>
Delta High School now accepting applications for class of 2022
Delta High School now accepting applications for class of 2022
Delta High School is now accepting applications for the Delta High Class of 2022.More >>
Delta High School is now accepting applications for the Delta High Class of 2022.More >>
18-year-old arrested near Hermiston for possession and delivery of several drugs
18-year-old arrested near Hermiston for possession and delivery of several drugs
On January 20, 2018 at about 11:40 p.m., Deputy Jerry Trujillo and Deputy Nathan Rankin arrested 18-year-old Eric Mathias Dunbar of Helena, MT.More >>
On January 20, 2018 at about 11:40 p.m., Deputy Jerry Trujillo and Deputy Nathan Rankin arrested 18-year-old Eric Mathias Dunbar of Helena, MT.More >>
Bicycle vs. semi fatality collision impacts Walla Walla traffic for several hours
Bicycle vs. semi fatality collision impacts Walla Walla traffic for several hours
On January 22 at 11:56 a.m., Walla Walla police officers responded to a fatality collision at 9th and Alder involving a bicyclist and a semi.More >>
On January 22 at 11:56 a.m., Walla Walla police officers responded to a fatality collision at 9th and Alder involving a bicyclist and a semi.More >>
Burglary suspect arrested after chase
Burglary suspect arrested after chase
A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.More >>
A 50-year-old Kennewick man is facing several charges in connection to a Residential Burglary.More >>