Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting. They say disinfecting daily used items like doors, cell phones, counter tops and washing your hands is the best way to go - and this should also include children's toys.

The department recommends that parents not take their child to daycare if they are sick. They also say staying home when you are sick is just one of many ways to prevent the flu from spreading...but it seems that many disregard this.

The health district receives weekly numbers of flu cases from local hospitals, and this week's exceeded last year's.

"For this week, we've had 157 reported, but that's not counting one local hospital," said Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control for the Yakima Health District. "Last week we had 136 reported for the week."

Once the numbers from that last hospital are added, Sixberry believes the total can reach close to 200.

Out of the 86 deaths statewide, only 3 are from Yakima County.

Sixberry also says that this flu season is different from the 2009 epidemic because there are no healthy adults getting sick...only those that are high risk like pregnant women, anyone 65 and older, and infants six months and younger.