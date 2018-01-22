Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-freePosted: Updated:
How to protect yourself from the flu
17-year-old could be charged as adult
Families affected by ridge needing help
Naches fire station bond
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free
The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting.More >>
No one injured after car slides into semi near Moxee
At about 10:40 a.m., 23-year-old Grisel Rodriguez of Moxee was driving her 2004 Mazda sedan southbound in the 2800 Block of Faucher Rd at the curve to the right.More >>
Emergency Management stresses the dangers of hiking on ridge; flying drones
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
Man arrested after leading officers on chase and threatening his own life
A Wapato man is facing several charges after a high speed chase while threatening to end his life.More >>
Dogs can catch the human flu
Dogs can catch the human fluHEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious. But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to...More >>HEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious. But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to...More >>
Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County Jail
Inmate found dead in cell at Benton County JailKENNEWICK- The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) are currently investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday morning. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Richland Police Department arrived at the jail following the arrest of a 28-year-old male for Possession of Methamphetamine and an outstanding Kennewick warrant for theft. Upon completing the booking process, which includes a medical, mental health, and suicidal screening, no indications ...More >>KENNEWICK- The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) are currently investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday morning. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Richland Police Department arrived at the jail following the arrest of a 28-year-old male for Possession of Methamphetamine and an outstanding Kennewick warrant for theft. Upon completing the booking process, which includes a medical, mental health, and suicidal screening, no indications ...More >>
Kittitas County woman's murderer confesses
The murder investigation of a woman now known to be Stephanie Curtis has ended with a blunt confession from her killer.More >>
Missing 69 year old Naches Woman Found
Linda Casey has been found.More >>
17-year-old who shot at YPD officer could faces charges as an adult
New details into last night's shooting in Yakima that shut down an entire neighborhood.More >>
New Naches fire station bond brings hope to its volunteer firefighters
Next month, Yakima County voters will decide to pass or reject 10 propositions in a special election.More >>
