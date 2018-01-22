Property tax rate to drop with new education levy

WASHINGTON - Good news for Washingtonians: thanks to changes by state lawmakers, you'll pay less for levies you vote to pass. Our state lawmakers are completely changing the game for our local levies.

This is because Washington officials increased the statewide property tax rate by about .80 cents per $1,000.

Typically, this pays for teacher salaries and other basic needs. This increase in state-wide tax is why residents will see their local levy taxes start to drop.

The 2018 tax rate is currently $3.42 per $1,000 of property value. If the value of your home is $100,000, then the tax you will pay is $342. This will go up as your property value increases.

However, in the next year the levy tax rate will drop $1.50, coming out to $2.00 per $1,000 of your property value.

The new levy is called the Educational Programs Levy. This tax will no longer fund things like bus transportation or grounds and building maintenance. Instead, it will fund educational programs.

Ballots will be mailed out January 24th and are to be returned February 13th.