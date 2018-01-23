Tsunami watch canceled after magnitude 7.9 earthquake

UPDATE 4:24 AM:

KODIAK, AK - According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami watch is canceled for the coastal areas of California, Oregon and Washington.

KODIAK, AK - A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has forced a tsunami warning along the coast of Alaska, Canada's British Columbia, and tsunami watch for the west coast of the United States.

Authorities in Kodiak, Alaska have told people to move to higher ground after the quake hit around 1:30 Tuesday morning. The earthquake was originally reported as a 8.2, emergency alerts went out shortly after.

People as far as anchorage said they felt the quake.

